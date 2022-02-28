Kremlin-backed 3 news sites, including that of Tass news agency, went down as hacker collective Anonymous widened their cyberattack against Russia as Vladimir Putin's troops continue to struggle in seizing Ukrainian capital Kyiv on the fifth day of their invasion.

TASS, Kommersant, and Fontanka could not be accessed following the cyberattack. The message posted on the Tass site read: "Putin makes us lie and puts us in danger."

When Fontaka was tried to be accessed a message signed by Anonymous urges citizens to 'stop this madness' and says Vladimir Putin has 'put us in danger.

Can't Take Anymore

The message claimed they will be 'fired' or 'jailed' for their actions but adds that they 'can't take it anymore. 'Dear citizens. We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death. Putin makes us lie and puts us in danger," said the message.

'We were isolated from the whole world, they stopped buying oil and gas. In a few years, we will live like in North Korea. What is it for us? To put Putin in the textbooks? This is not our war, let's stop it!" added the message.

The hackers also mentioned that the message will be deleted and some of them even are jailed for this but they can not take it anymore, according to the Daily Mail.

Websites Couldn't be Accessed

While Kommersant's website also could not be accessed as a message appeared while accessing the site saying the site can not be reached. A similar message appeared while accessing the TASS news site.

It came after the hacker collective launched a cyberwar against the Russian government over Putin's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

The collective's cyberattack last week had also put down the RT news site.

Currently, Russian websites are being criticized for spreading propaganda and Putin's fake narratives to the Russian people. The news organizations backed by Kremlin have tried to convince the Russians that the conflict was first provoked by the West.