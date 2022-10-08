Russia's Suspicious Activity Seen Near British Waters; Could Have Planted Mines Undersea Power And Internet Cables, Urgent Checks Ordered

Russia could have planted mines on the undersea power and internet cables, according to a report. After the blasts in Nord Stream pipelines, a Type 23 frigate and the survey ship HMS Enterprise has been ordered by the British government to face down the potential threats.

The order came from Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace blasts on Baltic gas pipelines. The British Navy will now inspect key pipes and cables as speculations are rife that Russia could have planted remote mines on them.

Russia Could Have Planted Mines

Spetsnaz frogmen - a secretive branch of the Russian military - and underwater drones could have been deployed to blow up the strategically-important supply route. Another probable cause, according to a British military source, is that the Russian special ops may have discreetly laid mines from a disguised commercial vessel and detonated them days or weeks later, according to The Sun.

HMS Enterprise To Inspect Key Pipes And Cables

With the help of sonar and mini sub-drones the HMS Enterprise scan the seabed for signs of interference such as mines and monitors on cables and pipes.

The inspection has been ordered after Russia's spy ships were routinely monitored near Britain's critical national infrastructure. Wallace has also highlighted that Russia's suspicious activity has been monitored in the region.

UK Often Sees Suspicious Activity By Russian Spy Ships

"We often see suspicious activity by Russian spy ships in the region of our cables and pipelines. All of us are deeply vulnerable, because we're so dependent on our internet cables and pipelines in the North Sea oil fields," said Wallace.

To execute such operations in a short time in the future, Wallace vowed to buy the two ocean survey ships, one of those will be specialist "seabed warfare" vessel.

