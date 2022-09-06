Russia's Sukhoi-34 Shot Down With Rifle; Ukrainian Pensioner Valeriy Fedorovych Awarded Medal For His Heroic Work

Russia's one of the most advanced jets Sukhoi-34 was reportedly shot down with a rifle in Ukraine. The Â£74millionjet was flying over Chernihiv when it was shot.

The heroic act was carried out by Valeriy Fedorovych, a Ukrainian pensioner who now keeps the debris of the aircraft in his garage.

Sukhoi-34 Was Filmed Careening Back Down to Earth

Videos uploaded on the internet show Sukhoi-34 careening back down to the Earth after being shot. However, Fedorovych is not seen in the video.

The pensioner has now been awarded a medal for his brave work in March by State Border Service that hailed his brave act as heroism.

Fedorovych Received Medal from Border Service

According to the State Border Service, the plane fell, and our hero received the medal "For assistance in the protection of the state border."

A short video released by the agency shows Fedorovych walking with a rifle slung over his shoulder through the city mostly destroyed by Russian bombardment, according to Daily Mail.

It Was Like A Bang

Fedorovych said, "On the second lap, how did it go? I went 'bang' with my stick [rifle]. And it was like 'bang.' And it [a Russian Su-34 jet] fell."

Fedorovych is one of the many stories of remarkable bravery from Ukrainian civilians in the face of Putin's barbaric invasion.

In February this year, Valentin Didkovskiy, 64, targeted a Russian tank and destroyed that with a grenade launcher.

Dubbed the "fighting grandfather," Didkovskiy stated that he was in Bucha in Ukraine's Kyiv region on February 27 when he saw approaching Russia's armed forces and decided to take action, according to Newsweek.

When Didkovskiy witnessed a large number of Russian forces coming towards the Bucha station, he took a grenade launcher and went behind the house.

"First, I passed the first armored personnel carrier, the second, an armored personnel carrier, a tankâ€”and I saw a gas truck," Didkovskiy recalled in the interview published on August 2," he told Radio Liberty.

Read more