The mass testing of the first probable coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine of Russia to get domestic regulatory approval is going to involve over 40,000, the TASS news agency cited the developer of the vaccine as saying on Thursday.

The vaccine, called "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 22.4 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 787,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country because of the outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)