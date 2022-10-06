Russia's Military Elite Against Using Nukes; Putin Could Face Coup From Top Military Leaders If He Launches Nukes

Military elites in the Russian Federation are against the approach of using nuclear weapons in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a report. If President Vladimir Putin decides to use destructive nukes in Ukraine, he could potentially face a coup from top military leaders, according to a British source who advises the government on Russia.

"The President would face an uprising and spark a Kremlin coup if he presses for a strike. A military mutiny is the most likely end for Putin's rule," the source told Daily Mirror.

Putin Could Face Coup From Military Elites

Underlining that the Kremlin elite currently sees Putin's nuclear threats working as leverage against the West, the source stressed that if the President orders an actual strike, senior officers are likely to mutiny and mobilize against the Kremlin, forcing Putin to step down or die.

The Russian military will most likely stage a coup to depose Putin as they see a need to prevent the use of nukes in the Ukraine conflict.

Russia's Military Elites Don't Want To Use Nukes

"The second most likely group is Putin's Presidential Administration of acolytes, ex-KGB spies and ex-military led by Evgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin. So far they think his nuke statements are serving their purpose," the source told Daily Mirror.

Prigozhin Could Replace Putin

The British source also believes that Prigozhin, Putin's confident dubbed as Putin's Cook, could replace Putin. Prigozhin has close links to Russia's GRU spooks and founded the Wagner group.

Ukraine Conflict Could Result To Breakaway By Siberia

Underlining other endings of the Ukraine war, the source stressed that the current conflict could result in "popular uprisings, disorder, insurrection and breakaway by Siberia, the far east and far north regions."

Some experts have also pointed out that Putin could target Western infrastructures in similar attacks to Nord Stream pipelines.

Read more