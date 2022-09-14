Russia's Female James Bond Captured; Spy With Codename '007 Detained' In Ukraine While Passing Secrets To Putin's Forces

Russia's female bond has been captured by Ukraine's Security Service. Spy with codename 007 was detained in Zaporizhzhia. At that time of arrest, she was passing secrets to Russian forces.

The woman claimed herself to be an aid volunteer in the southern part of Zaporizhzhia. But was found attempting to pass secrets to occupying forces. She was deployed in Ukraine at the start of the invasion in February.

Female Bond Was Deployed in Pologiv District

She was deployed in the Pologiv district and was monitoring the deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region. The woman dubbed as Russia's female bond was given the call sign "007". She used to receive instructions from her Russian curator to carry out reconnaissance and subversive activities.

Woman Pretended To Be Local Volunteer

She pretended to be a local volunteer and traveled close to the territories occupied by the Russians. The woman also gathered information about Ukrainian fighters by using her personal connections in the region.

Woman Had Established Contacts With Ukrainian Forces

She also established contacts with Ukrainian forces in order to better establish the location and movement of different units. When she had located them, she planned to transfer the coordinates of their locations to the Russian army through a specially-created anonymous channel on the Telegram messaging app, according to The Sun.

But the Ukrainian forces caught her in time and arrested her. The woman has been charged with high treason. Currently, she's in custody in the Zaporizhzhia Region Prosecutor's Office.

