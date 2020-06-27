Russia confirmed 6,852 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19, a figure that keeps the daily rise below 7,000 for a second day ina rose, for the first time since late April taking the total number of cases in the nation to 627,646.

The country's coronavirus response center said 188 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,969. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 9.8 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus in Russia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of more than 494,000 people globally and currently, it is spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected country due to the outbreak followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists around the world are working on finding a cure for the disease as the major nations had imposed strict lockdowns.

(With agency inputs)