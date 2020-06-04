Russia confirmed 8,831 new cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of infections in the country to 441,108. The coronavirus crisis response center of the European nation stated that 169 people had died due to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths in the country to 5,384.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 386,000 people worldwide and infected over 6.5 million people globally in over 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

COVID-19 Crisis in Russia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia. The scientists around the world are working on to find a vaccine for the deadly virus.

The major nations around the world had imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly novel virus. The countries are slowly starting to lift the lockdowns to restart the economy after nearly two months.

(With agency inputs)