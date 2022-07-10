Russia's Convicted Murderers, Jailed Spies To Fight in Ukraine; Prisoners Promised £3,000, Amnesty For Fighting

Russia is recruiting convicted murderers and spies, who are jailed, to fight in the Ukraine war as it's facing massive troop losses in Ukraine. Prisoners have been promised Â£3,000 and amnesty in return for fighting in Ukraine.

Reports suggest that prisoners would join mercenary group Wegner, which is fighting in the Donbas region.

Among those recruited are jailed ex-military intelligence agents and other former special forces members with previous military service.

Earlier in the war, prisoners serving sentences for the most serious crimes were rejected from the Russian military, but there are now reports that murderers are being recruited as Putin looks for more frontline soldiers, according to Daily Mail.

More to follow