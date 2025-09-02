Following Western sanctions and the exit of numerous global brands, Russia's fashion industry has become a hotbed of opportunity for Asian designers and brands. According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, until 2022, about 30 major Asian brands were active in Russia; by March 2025, that number has tripled, and is still growing.

These figures account only for those opening numerous stores, but many other Asian designers are keen to expand into the Russian market, too. This expansion reflects a growing demand among Russian consumers for unique designs infused with Asian creativity, particularly from China and Korea.

Over the past year alone, Chinese brands like I-LA, 致画ZHIHUA, and KENSUN, India's Samant Chauhan, Indonesia's Reborn29 by Syukriah Rusydi, alongside notable brands from Turkey and Tajikistan, showcased their collections and forged partnerships during Moscow Fashion Week.

Russian retail fashion giants – like Zarina, with 300 stores, and GJ, with 700 stores across Russia – that have filled the gap left by Inditex and H&M, manufacture their collections in factories located in Southeast Asia. NEO Consulting Company reports that over 50% of Russia's clothing imports now come from China, a market shift fueled by the exit of major Western brands and sanctions that benefit the Asian textile and apparel industry.

Demand for premium and luxury fashion is also on the rise in Russia, with luxury items growing approximately 10% annually, per NEO's data. Russian consumers increasingly view these purchases as investments, a trend amplified by rising wages and the surge in online shopping.

Asian designers regard Russia as a strategic market on the global fashion map. Moscow regularly hosts events that spotlight international talent alongside local innovators, drawing millions of buyers' attention. Moscow Fashion Week, running until September 2, consistently highlights Chinese and Indian designers each season. Many designers consider the Russian market strategically important.

"Moscow Fashion Week is also an opportunity to explore diversified international markets, reduce dependence on traditional markets, and provide important diversified export directions for the fashion industries of both countries," said Chinese designer Ma Guai of Su Bai.

Turkey remains a key player and one of Russia's top clothing suppliers, accounting for roughly 30% of imports. Turkey sees Moscow as a key market for its strong textile industry.

"For my brand, it's not only about visibility, but also about building long-term relationships within the fashion industry and expanding into new markets such as Russia," said Turkish designer Emre Erdemoglu, presenting his collection for the third time in Moscow.

Yet shipments from Turkey are tapering off as Russian brands ramp up local production and consumers seek authentic Russian designs unveiled at Moscow Fashion Week.

"Such events democratize fashion by giving equal voice to underrepresented regions, encouraging brands to think beyond Western consumerism and embrace pluralism. They foster long-term partnerships, academic exchanges, and even joint intellectual property initiatives," underlined Antonio Maurizio Grioli, dean of India's Pearl Academy.

Antonio Maurizio Grioli will be a speaker at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, to be held in Moscow later this month. The Summit is the largest forum focusing on emerging markets, consistently drawing the biggest delegations from China, India, and other fashion leaders.

India's significance is growing rapidly – not only as a source of finished garments but as a supplier of raw materials and fabrics, considered the most accessible for Russia. The sale of Indian textiles has steadily increased year over year.

Despite some fluctuations in import volumes, Russia remains a fertile ground for Asian designers seeking market growth. Events like Moscow Fashion Week gather industry experts, buyers, and creatives to fuel cultural dialogue, deepen cooperation, and boost sales. Meanwhile, Russia is actively expanding collaboration with Asian countries, advancing international fashion standards centered on equality and cultural exchange.