Russian Troops Have Raped More than 100 Ukrainians; Soldiers 'Equipped With Viagra' Used Rape As Military Strategy' To Dehumanize People

Russian troops are accused of raping over 100 Ukrainians in their invasion, according to a UN envoy. Soldiers equipped with viagra used rape as a military strategy to dehumanize people in Ukraine, according to Pramila Patten, UN special envoy on sexual violence.

People who became the victim of rape during the eight-month war aged from four to 82 years, according to Patten, who has verified over 100 cases of rape against Ukrainians. However, the exact number is believed to be much higher.

Russian Soldiers Were Equipped With Viagra

Patten believes that Russian soldiers being equipped with Viagra clearly indicates that it was Moscow's planned military strategy to dehumanize people.

She highlighted that when women are held for days and raped, "when you start to rape little boys and men when you see a series of genital mutilations when you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it's clearly a military strategy." she said, according to Daily Mail.

Russia Used Rape As Military Strategy To Dehumanize People

"And when the victims report what was said during the rapes, it is clearly a deliberate tactic to dehumanize the victims," she added.

Referring to a UN report, the envoy stressed that more than a hundred cases of rape or sexual assaults have been verified by the UN since the beginning of the invasion.

The reported cases are just the tip of the iceberg, according to Patten, who confirmed that not most of the victims are women and girls but a number of men and boys were also raped.

Underlining that sexual violence is a silent crime, Pattern claimed that having reliable statistics of rape crimes during ongoing conflict is extremely difficult and the numbers will never reflect reality.

Patten also claimed that the UN report released in September underlined crimes 'against humanity committed by the Russian forces, and according to to gather testimonies, the age of the victims of sexual violence ranges from four to 82 years old.'

