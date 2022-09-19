Russian Strike Blasts Nuclear Plant in Ukraine; CCTV Footage Shows Explosion Lighting Up Night Sky At Pivdennoukrainsk Plant (WATCH)

Russian missiles have struck a nuclear plant in Ukraine. The Pivdennoukrainsk plant in the Mykolaiv region was hit in the fresh strike on Monday. The facility is the second biggest power plant in Ukraine. The buildings of the facilities and a nearby hydroelectric power plant were also damaged in the attack. More than 100 windows were also shattered in the attack.

The moment of the explosion was captured on CCTV. It shows an explosion lighting up the night sky in the early hours of Monday. However, the explosion was nearly 300 metres away from the reactors.

The facility is owned by Ukraine's state nuclear company, Energoatom, which stated that despite the explosion, all three power units at Pivdennoukrainsk are operating normally.

Following the attack, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the invaders wanted to shoot again, but they forgot what a nuclear power plant is.

Mykolaiv region. At night, a missile fell 300 meters from the Pivdennoukrainsk NPP. Windows were damaged in buildings on the territory of the NPP. Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it's too late," said Zelensky.

There were no casualties in the incident, according to Energoatom.

The Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine - Europe's biggest nuclear power plant - was shut down earlier this month thanks to constant attacks by Russian forces, prompting fears of a nuclear disaster, according to Daily Star.

It came as Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to end the Ukraine war as soon as possible.

During the SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin was told by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "it's not an era of war". To which Putin replied, "I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, the concerns that you constantly express. We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible."

