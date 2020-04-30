Russian smoke show Anastasiya Kvitko's eye-popping Bang Energy video has left fans drooling on Instagram lately. The hot modelling sensation shared a sultry video of herself in which she is seen flaunting massive assets and promoting the energy drink.

Anastasiya left her Instagram followers awestruck with the video that has grabbed much attention for her sexy looks. It has managed to rack up above 600K likes within a short span of time. The Russian model likes to show off her Kim-Kardashian like curvaceous figure on the internet once a while. She is one of the most popular faces on Instagram.

Anastasiya has made a mark with her Bang Energy Ads

Her modelling gigs and sexy videos have managed to create a huge fan base online. Anastasiya has made a mark with her Bang Energy Ads lately. Every advertisement for the brand seems to have given her the opportunity to attract millions of fans from across the globe who are now following her on the social media platforms.

She has a whopping 10.8 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Her fans love her sizzling hot avatars on the photo-sharing platform. The diva is often spotted wearing revealing outfits for her Instagram updates leaving fans wanting more.

Anastasiya is not only confined to making heads turn in hot bikini swimsuits or sexy outfits, but she is also famous for her Onlyfans videos online that have made her one of the most followed modelling celebrities on the social media today. Her sultry images often go viral on the internet and she seems to be unstoppable when it comes to grabbing the spotlight with her sexy looks.

The 25-year-old Russian Russian glamour model isn't shy going topless or posing naked in front of the camera for her modelling assignments. Her daring social media stunts have makes her a bold modelling queen.

Check out some of the most popular Instagram updates of Anastasiya Kvitko here: