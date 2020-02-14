Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, have claimed they tricked Vermont senator and 2020 Presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders in a prank phone call with Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

In the phone call, posted on their YouTube page, the Russian duo, who identify themselves as Vovan and Lexus, impersonated Greta and her father and had a conversation with a man, who sounds exactly like the Vermont senator.

The video starts with a man who sounds like Sanders, introducing himself and lauding Greta for her achievements and work in the field of climate change. "I just wanted to congratulate you on the extraordinary role you are playing in rallying young people and people throughout the world on this terrible, terrible crisis of climate change," he says.

After criticizing President Donald Trump for not recognizing climate change and increasing the production of fossil fuels, the conversation pivots to Bernie Sanders' candidacy. "We would like to help you, in your campaign in some way," Greta impersonator says.

"Well if you would like to help in our campaign that would be wonderful, and we would be very appreciative because you have generated so much excitement among young people and all people throughout the world," person who identifies as Sanders, responds.

Sanders and rap music

"If you want to make a statement in support of our plan and my candidacy, I would be very appreciative", he says. The duo, then asks Sanders to collaborate with them and singer Billie Eilish and Kanye West on a 'rap video'. "That would be terrific", he responds. "Rap music is very popular. We have a number of rap artists working hard on our campaign", he adds.

Though Sanders appears to cut the conversation short, Greta imitator suggests of using expensive cars, girls in a rap video, with Bernie sporting gold jewellery and chains, followed by a laugh from the man on the phone. The conversation then pivots to Russia as the duo seeks to advise on being invited to Russia. After talking about Russia's climate policy and a futile attempt to extract Sanders' communist plan in the US, Greta reminds him of his honeymoon in Moscow in 1988.

The duo then asks Sanders to consider Mayor Pete Buttigieg for Vice President, if he wins. Towards the end of the call, the duo suggests that Sanders was "recruited and programmed to work for Russia" during his 1988 trip to the Soviet Union. "Your memory was erased so the CIA wouldn't track you down," she continues.

"Is this what you believe?" the man who appears to be Sanders responds. "You become a sleeper agent of the KGB", Greta impersonator suggests. "Now it's time to wake up and fulfil your mission: become President of the United States, build communism in the United States, and work for Russia. I will tell you the code phrase and you will remember."

It's when the duo starts blabbering, the man on the other side hangs up. According to Breitbart, the Russian pranksters became famous after similar prank calls with Democratic lawmakers Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters.