Until now, top physicists and space experts believed that advanced aliens in deep space that try to communicate with humans might be sending radio waves. However, Yuri Milner, a Russian billionaire physicist suggests that humans search for laser beams from deep space, that might have been sent by extraterrestrials from the other nook of the universe.

It should be noted that Yuri Milner is also the founder of Breakthrough Listen, the biggest Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) program ever. The team is now planning to detect alien laser beams using the Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory in Arizona.

"When it comes to intelligent life beyond Earth, we don't know where it exists or how it communicates. So our philosophy is to look in as many places, and in as many ways, as we can. VERITAS expands our range of observation even further," said Yuri Milner in a recent statement.

Even though Yuri Milner started his search to find aliens in 2015, he has not succeeded in spotting authentic proof of extraterrestrial existence. However, the Russian physicist is quite sure that alien life will be discovered one day or the other as the universe is so vast beyond human imagination.

Legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking too believed that alien life exists in the universe.

"We believe that life arose spontaneously on Earth, so in an infinite universe, there must be other occurrences of life. Somewhere in the cosmos, perhaps intelligent life might be watching these lights of ours, aware of what they mean. Or do our lights wander a lifeless cosmos, unseen beacons announcing that, here on one rock, the universe discovered its existence? Either way, there is no better question," said Hawking during a speech delivered at Breakthrough Listen's launch.