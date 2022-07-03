Russian Navy Sinks Its Own Ship; Black Sea Fleet Landing Craft Blown Up After Hitting a Russian Mine Near Mariupol

Russian navy has sunken its own ship as a Black Sea Fleet landing craft blown up after hitting a Russian mine near Mariupol.

"Russian navy related Telegram channel reports that the Russian Black Sea Fleet's Ondatra class landing craft D-106 hit a Russian sea mine near occupied Mariupol, calling it 'a black day," wrote

Twitter user "English Luhansk".

The Russian Navy is made up of four fleets - Pacific Fleet, Northern Fleet, Baltic Fleet and Black Sea Fleet. Additionally, it also has one flotilla that patrols the Caspian Sea. The Navy provides strategic deterrence through its nuclear capabilities, as well as homeland defense, according to Daily Express.

Previously in April, Russia's flagship and Black Sea pride Moskva warship had sunk in the waters after being hit by Ukrainian missiles. Kyiv struck the warship with its two Neptune missiles on April 13. The loss of Moskva is seen as humiliating to the Russian Navy and President Vladimir Putin's leadership.

