Russian Mom Has 21 Babies by Surrogates in Just One Year, Wants 105 to Expand the Family

A Russian mom recently grabbed the attention of social media users as she welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year. Interestingly, she has not ruled out having even more kids and wants 105 biological kids.

Kristina Ozturk, 24, is originally from Moscow. She and her husband Galip, 57, have paid $195,500 to surrogates between March last year and July this year. The 'enormous' family lives in a three-storey mansion in the popular tourist destination Batumi, Georgia. Her husband is a businessman and also a millionaire. Ozturk spends a whopping $96,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies, who work around the clock to look after the babies.

Hands-On Mother

In her Instagram profile, Ozturk refers to herself as 'Batumi Mama'. In her bio, she asks a question that could stun many netizens. The question is, "Will there be 105 children?" She spoke to Fabulous about her unique life surrounding the 21 surrogate babies. She said, "I'm with the kids all the time, doing all the things that moms normally do. The only difference is the amount of kids. Each day is different, from planning staff schedules to shopping for my family."

The Couple Wanted to Expand their Family as Fast as Possible

The couple opted to use surrogacy because they wished to have as many children as quickly possible. They welcomed their first child named Mustafa via surrogate, in March 2020.

Ozturk also lives with her six-year-old daughter Vika from a previous relationship, reported the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Galip is a father to nine children from his previous relationships and one of them is also residing with the millionaire couple. Hence, total 23 kids are staying under one roof along with the parents and nannies.

Motherhood Goals?

The rich couple uses 20 large packages of nappies and 53 packages of baby formula every week. Ozturk told The Sun, "It costs about $5,000-$6,000 per week for essentials for all the kids. Sometimes a little more, sometimes a bit less."

She regularly shares videos and photos of her children through her Instagram account, where she has over 177,000 followers. In the videos, she is often seen playing with her kids or taking them out for a stroll in the park in a fleet of prams. "I can tell you one thing, my days are never boring," she says.