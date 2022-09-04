Russian Generals Sell Bulletproof Vehicles; Expensive Military Weapons, Large Trucks, Military Radios Available on Russia's eBay

Russia's military officials and soldiers are selling expensive weapons, military gear and other stuff online. Bulletproof vehicles, special ops helmets and military radios are available to purchase on Avito, Russia's answer to eBay.

The website is now flooded with weaponry, bulletproof vehicles, body armor and much other equipment.

A Gaz 2330 Tiger infantry vehicle, which comes with armor plates, spall liners and bulletproof glass windows and which has been used by the Russian army since 2006, was up for grabs on Avito for Â£250,000.

The ad claims the vehicle was the 2011 model with a mileage of 17,400 miles, according to Daily Star.

"The ad is real. Please do not distract, call and write only on business," said the ad.

In the second advert, a military truck is available to purchase. The Truck, which has windows and doors with ballistic resistance, is available for Â£225,0000.

According to the ad, the 2005 model truck has a khaki interior and is claimed to be protective for the crew from secondary armor fragments when armor-piercing bullets, shell fragments and mines hit the hull.

Russian Military Armor Is On Sale

Standard Russian military armor is on sale for Â£85, while a full vest with the helmet is on the market for Â£250 and a pair of granite bulletproof plates are on sale for Â£125, according to the Star.

The heavy military equipment, which are very expensive, should have been given to the Russian soldiers going to Ukraine to fight the war, But reports claimed that due to the corrupt military officials these weapons are being sold online.

Flogging Military Goods Is Common Practice For Russian Army

Sam Cranny-Evans, weapons experts, claimed that flogging military goods is a common practice for Russian army officers who supplement their meager salaries by selling "whatever they've got" online and keeping the cash, while handing out old gear to conscripts.

Evans told The Sun, "What happens is that senior soldiers sell that uniform on Avito and keep the proceeds and hand down [uniforms] from the previous year. Now imagine that happening with body armor. Eventually, you end up in a very bad situation where the body armour they [the conscripts] do have available is rotten, destroyed, or just not there."

