Russian Foreign and Defence Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, will visit Turkey on Sunday, for talks on regional issues, the Foreign Ministry here said.

"Under the agreements between the Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Russian Foreign and Defence Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu will arrive in Turkey on June 14 heading the Russian interdepartmental delegation to hold consultations on regional issues of mutual interest," TASS News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Saturday.

Russian Ministers to Visit Turkey

On June 10, the Russian and Turkish Presidents held talks over the phone. The two leaders focusing on Syria, Libya as well as on renewed bilateral cooperation amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.