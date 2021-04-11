International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Russian Fighter Intercepts US Reconnaissance Plane Over Pacific

A Russian MiG-31 fighter has intercepted a US reconnaissance plane above the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russian airspace control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border and a MiG-31 of the Eastern Military District took off in response, the ministry said on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crew of the Russian jet identified the air target as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Pacific Ocean.

After the US aircraft flew away from the Russian border, the MiG-31 returned safely to its home airfield.

The Russian fighter strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace during its flight, the centre added.

