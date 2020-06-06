Russian bombshell Dasha Mart has left no stone unturned to get the attention of her fans on social media platforms. The Instagram celebrity and Bang Energy model has left fans awestruck with a sizzling update on her official handle on Friday. In the latest picture, Dasha is seen performing a full split with the support of a palm tree Hollywood beach, according to the diva's Instagram account. The sizzling photo made fans go gaga and it has already racked up a huge number of likes and views which approximately stands at 26,000.

Well, this is nothing unusual for Dasha as the young modelling sensation has earlier won millions of hearts for her sexy social media posts. She's is a pro when it comes to attracting viewers with sultry daring updates on the internet. She often sets the internet on fire with her photos and videos in which she shows off her skills in exercising and stunts. She has a whopping 1.9 million people following her on her official Instagram account and more are pouring in day by day.

The diva dares to flaunt her assets on the internet once a while. In most of her Instagram updates, Dasha is seen going topless or using some unusual methods to gain attention. Her sizzling naked photos and videos on her social media handle have helped her grab the attention of millions of fans all over the world. She's a Bang Energy elite model who has also featured on the January cover page of the famous Playboy magazine. In her new update, Dasha is seen rocking a white monokini while flaunting her massive cleavage and sexy toned legs wowing her followers.

Check out the latest picture of Russian model Dasha Mart that has taken the internet by storm: