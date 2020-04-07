Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has stunned fans with her smoking-hot looks in her new Instagram photo. In the picture posted on the social media platform, Anastasiya is seen wearing a sultry outfit by Fashionova that highlights her curves on camera. The eye-popping photo has already garnered much attention from fans worldwide racking up over 143K likes and views on Instagram. The 24-year-old diva seems to have been born to entertain her followers on the photo-sharing platform. The hottie makes sure that she is followed by anyone who visits her Instagram page once they land on it.

Anastasiya has always made heads turn with every photo she uploads on her social media profile. Her sexy social media posts create a buzz among fans often garnering her the spotlight. She is known to be the Russian Kim Kardashian and is often compared with British modelling sensation Demi Rose, who loves to flaunt her assets and curvaceous figure on social media platforms. The beauty has a whopping 10.7 million people following her on Instagram today. She bagged a huge number of fan followers due to her insanely hot personality.

Fans flooded the diva's comments section on her latest Instagram photo with messages lauding her exceptionally curvaceous figure. One of Anastasiya's fans took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Wow you look beautiful" and ended the message with heart emoji.

Well, Anastasiya's perky derriere is all that makes her super hot. She isn't shy of flaunting her butts on social media and often does to grab the attention of millions of fans from all over the world. She is most popular for her Bang Energy advertisements which she publishes on her official Instagram handle once in a while to wow her fans.