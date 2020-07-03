Russian Kim Kardashian Anastasiya Kvitko is back with a scandalous post on Instagram. The diva, who is known for showing off her curvaceous figure on the internet, has taken the social media platform by storm with her hot photoshoot. The modelling queen has left no stone unturned to wow her fans in tiny bikinis. Anastasia is seen flaunting ample cleavage in the hot Fashion Nova outfit leaving fans drooling on the social media platform. The bombshell often makes heads turn with her scandalous videos on the photo-sharing platform. Her rare online stunts delight her millions of fans.

The 25-year-old's latest eye-catching Insta update has racked over 7,000 comments within a short period. The photo grabbed as many as 241,000 likes and views. "Omg you are so gorgeous my heart skipped a beat just looking at you" wrote a die-hard-fan of the Russian hottie, another fan said, "U r so damn pretty" while a third fan wrote, "Beautiful ¡¡Amazing bodyyy." Well, Anastasiya needs no introduction when it comes to donning sultry outfits and flaunting major skin on the internet. She recently shared an eye-popping picture of herself in which she was seen sporting a netted cloth to cover her perky butts. She displayed her curvaceous figure in the hot barely-there bikini swimsuit. The photo clicked near a swimming pool left fans wanting more.

Every time Anastasiya updates her Insta feed, millions of fans are attracted to her official handle. She has a huge fan base with more than 11 million fans following her every move on social media. Her Onlyfans videos have made a mark in entertaining her fan followers. She is one of the most popular Instagram influencers who is also a Bang Energy ambassador.

Check out the latest picture of Anastasiya Kvitko that has left fans wanting more: