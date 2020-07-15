In a bizarre incident, a 35-year-old Russian social media influencer has married her 20-year-old stepson. The woman, Marina Balmasheva, had raised her stepson Vladimir Shavyrin, who is now aged 20, since he was a 7-year-old.

Shockingly, Vladimir and his stepmom are now expecting a baby. Two photos that Marina shared on social media triggered a severe backlash. The first showed her with the stepson when he was a 7-year-old while the other was clicked after the two got into a relationship. Marina divorced Vladimir's father before tying the knot with him. They both are ready to welcome a child together.

Marina, a social media influencer and blogger, has announced that she and her stepson-turned-husband is now expecting their first baby. Social media went abuzz after Marina shared the news of her pregnancy with her stepson. Her before-and-after photo on her official Instagram handle stirred protests. Several fans among her 420,000 followers slammed and criticized Marina for her act.

Sharing the pictures on her social media account, Marina wrote: "You never know how life will turn out and when you will meet a person who makes you smile. I know that some will judge us, others will support us, but we are happy and wish you to be as well." Some social media users opined that it was immoral to be in a sexual relationship with the child that she raised.

Reportedly, Marina hails from Russia's western region of Krasnodar Krai. She was married to her ex-husband Alexey, 45, over 10 years and lived with him from 2007 before she got separated from him. Recently, she shared a video which showed that she re-married and this time with her stepson, Vladimir. They tied the knot at a local registry office, where they also revealed about their pregnancy together. Marina and Vladimir have an age gap of 15-years.