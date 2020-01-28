Russian model Dasha Mart, who always makes heads turn with her sultry photos and videos on Instagram, has once again grabbed attention with a sexy photo in an eye-popping outfit. The diva has taken the internet by storm with her sensuous look in the new picture. Dasha is seen wearing a light satin off-shoulder gown in which she looks gorgeous. To match her look in the elegant dress, she wears simple accessories like a watch and carries a cute little handbag.

The 29-year-old is known for her beauty and boldness and isn't shy of showing off her curves on social media platforms. Recently, in another sensuous post, Dasha sent fans' hearts racing. In the sexy photo on her official Instagram handle, she dons net lingerie leaving fans awestruck. In another, Dasha is seen going naked with just paints covering her round assets and private parts.

Showing off her hot derriere, Dasha often takes her fans on Instagram and other social media platforms by surprise. She is also known to promote an energy drink called Bang energy. In a video shared through her official handle, she is seen playing basketball and then consuming the drink.

The beauty opts for a sporty look, wearing a hot and sexy orange bralet paired with a white booty shorts. Dasha always keeps her 1.7 million Instagram fans updated with her day to day life events and they love to watch her hot posts on the platform and interact with the modelling queen.

Dasha is one of sexiest models in the industry, who is often seen taking up unconventional gigs on the work front. Young modelling aspirants look up to her.