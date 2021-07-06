A Russian aircraft with 29 people onboard has gone missing after disappearing from the radar.

"An An-26 plane has disappeared from radar. We are trying to figure out what happened," a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told the official TASS news agency.

22 Passengers on Plane

The plane went missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east region. The aircraft was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula. It lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, the news agency added.

According to AFP, the plane had 22 passengers, including a few children, and as many as six crew members.

In an update, the TASS news agency said the passenger plane might have crashed into the sea in the Kamchatka region.

"According to preliminary information, the An-26 plane crashed into the sea," the emergency agency spokesperson told the agency.

"Regional rescue workers have been dispatched from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Ossora settlement to carry out a search operation," the report added.

