Russia Threatens To Start World War III; Says Granting Ukraine Membership of NATO Will Lead To Nuke War That Will Be Catastrophic For All of Mankind

Russia is threatening to start World War III if Ukraine is given membership in the NATO alliance. A Security Council official warned of a severe escalation of World War III if NATO decides to make Kyiv its member.

Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, stated: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War Three."

Venediktov Termed Kyiv's Application For NATO Membership Propaganda

Venediktov, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, also termed Kyiv's application for NATO membership propaganda and pointed out that the Western powers understand the severe results of including Ukraine in NATO.

He also underlined that through Ukraine's application for a fast-track NATO membership, Kyiv just wants to create informational noise and draw attention.

If Ukraine Becomes Part Of NATO, Russia Could Start A Nuclear War

"Apparently, that's what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again. But given that many members of the Kyiv regime are out of touch with reality, I wouldn't be surprised if some people out there really expect their country to be admitted to NATO," he said, according to TASS.

NATO Members Understand Suicidal Nature of This Step

He also stated Westerners have made statements about not being involved in actions in Ukraine, they are a direct party to the ongoing conflict due to their actions.

Venediktov also warned that if Ukraine will be given membership in NATO, the Western powers will be directly seen as involved in the conflict and the fifth article will come into effect.

He also pointed out that such a step would trigger this time a nuclear conflict that "will be catastrophic for all mankind.

The top Kremlin official stated that NATO members understand the suicidal nature of this step. But he also pointed out that Ukraine's request was immediately supported by Eastern Europeans including Baltic countries.

He also underlined that serious powers, and even Brussels itself, reacted to this initiative without enthusiasm and immediately issued a standard set of counterarguments - non-compliance with the bloc's standards, the existence of territorial disputes, and so on, according to the Russian media.

"In any case, Russia's position remains unchanged: Ukraine's accession to NATO or some other alliances formed under the auspices of the United States is unacceptable for us," said Venediktov, according to TASS.