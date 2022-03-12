Russia to Target US Military Shipments to Ukraine? Kremlin Issues Threat Saying Such Strikes are Legitimate

Russia has threatened to target the western shipments coming into Ukraine at the time of war after US President Joe Biden warned Moscow of World War III over his offensive in Ukraine.

Russian deputy foreign minister has said that the continuous supply of weapons by a number of countries to Ukraine makes those convoys an obvious target of Moscow.

Legitimate Targets

"Pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn't just a dangerous move, it's an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets", said Ryabkov.

The deputy foreign minister also spoke against the US sanctions hitting Russia saying these are an unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy. The deputy also warned of acting in a measured way to avoid harming itself, reported The Sun.

Ryabkov also underlined that Moscow did not have any intention to expel Western businesses and media despite the continued sanctions by the West, saying "we are not going to escalate the situation."

World War III

It came after Joe Biden warned of World War III as he personally halted plans to send Poland's Mig jets to Ukraine amid war with Russia.

Stressing that a direct conflict between NATO and the Kremlin would be disastrous, Biden said that he would make all efforts to defend every inch of the military bloc if needed.

"We will defend every single inch of NATO territory with the full might of a united and galvanized NATO," said Biden assuring that Washington will not engage with Moscow.

"We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War Three, something we must strive to prevent," the US President added.

Biden also confirmed that the US and NATO are going to send in offensive equipment, and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews. "No matter what you all say, that's called World War III. Okay? Let's get it straight here guys."