Olga Skabeyeva, a Russian TV anchor, said Moscow should have "take advantage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral" to launch a nuclear missile strike on the UK. Known as Vladimir Putin's "Iron Doll", Skabeyeva made these comments just hours before the queen was laid to rest.

Russian MP Andrey Gurulyov had also said that Russia should send nukes to Britain due to the high number of Western leaders in attendance. He said Russia has plenty of targets. "Ramstein airbase in Germany is a good fat one, but it could wait. Why would we bomb Ukraine or Germany when there is Britain â€“ the root of evil."

The MP believes Russia could turn the UK into a martian desert with nukes. "If we turn the British Isles into a Martian desert in three minutes flat using tactical nuclear weapons, not strategic ones â€“ they could use Article 5, but for whom? A nonexistent country turned into a martian desert? They won't respond," he said. "There will be nothing left. What do you call it, an unshakeable island? We'll shake it up."

But the co-anchor of 60 Minutes Evgeny Popov highlighted that Great Britain also has nuclear weapons. Gurulyov said the UK's warheads could be instantly decimated and that Russia is a lot more powerful in that respect.

Skabeyeva interrupted him saying: "We should have done it today. All the best people are there for the funeral." Dignitaries and leaders from around the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden, among others gathered in London to pay their last respects to the queen. Gurulyov, a retired major-general, suggested the strikes on 60 Minutes, a pro-Kremlin talk show. This program is a vehicle for pro-Russian propaganda and often airs misleading and false information about the war in Ukraine.

"Don't, Don't, Don't"

US President Joe Biden has warned Russian President to not use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine. When asked on US network's CBS 60 Minutes what he would say to Putin if he considered using such weapons, Biden said "Don't. Don't. Don't." He said it would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II.

After the Ukrainian forces drove back Russian forces into a series of military losses in Ukraine, Putin warned that Moscow would respond more "forcefully" if its troops were put under further pressure. This raised concerns that he was hinting at the use of unconventional means such as small nuclear or chemical weapons. However, Kremlin officials have dismissed Western suggestions that Russia would use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.