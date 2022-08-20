Russia Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone Over Its Black Sea Fleet Building in Crimea

Russian authorities have said that an explosion was reported on Saturday after debris from a shot-down drone hit the staff building of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea's Sevastopol city.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet air defences shot down a drone allegedly sent by Ukraine on Saturday. A blast was reported after the debris of the drone hit the staff building of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea's Sevastopol city.

'Ukraine Behind Attack'

According to Mikhail Razvozhayev, the head of the local Russian administration in the city, the drone dropped onto the roof and burned, IANS reported, citing DPA. There were no casualties, the Russian official said, adding that Ukraine was behind the attack.

On Friday, explosions were reported near military bases in the Russian-held areas, Reuters reported.

According to Russia's RIA and Tass, Russian anti-aircraft forces shot down Ukrainian drones near the western Crimean port of Yevpatoriya on Friday. Reuters reported that footage showed a ground-to-air missile striking a target in the region.

Control of Kherson

The report also said Russia's anti-aircraft forces destroyed six Ukrainian drones in the Nova Kakhovka town, which is near the strategically important Kherson, which Russia had taken control of in the initial phase of the war. The Russian authorities also said an unspecified number of drones were shot down over the city of Sevastopol.

Earlier this week, Russia said the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant controlled by them could come under attack by the Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Kyiv's plan is to launch an attack on the nuclear plant, whose safety has been a concern for the international community, and then blame Moscow for the disaster.

According to the Russian defense ministry, movements of Ukrainian troops have been detected at the plant, which indicates a 'looming provocation.' The Russians have claimed that Ukraine has positioned troops trained in responding to the use of weapons of mass destruction.