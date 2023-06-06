Russia Says Major Ukraine Attack Defeated, Nato-Made Tanks Destroyed

Russia has said it has defeated a Ukrainian incursion into territories it holds in the Donbas region. The forces repelled a large-scale attack in several parts of Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to Russia Today.

"Having suffered heavy losses the day before, the Kiev regime reorganized the remnants of the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades into separate combined units, which continued the offensive operations close to Novodarovka and Levadnoye," the ministry said.

Ukraine's Statement

The statement was issued after Ukraine said its forces have made advances in the eastern front and are rallying around the town of Bakhmut, which fell to the Russians last month. Ukraines Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the troops are making gains around the 'epicentre of hostilities'.

"Despite stiff resistance and the enemy's attempts to hold the their positions, our military units advanced in several directions during the fighting," Maliar said in a social media post. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked the military for making the gains.

Meanwhile, Russia said the offensive launched by Kyiv resulted in heavy casualties and loss of assets on the Ukraine side. "Having suffered heavy losses the day before, the Kiev regime reorganized the remnants of the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades into separate consolidated units, which continued offensive operations ... A complex fire defeat was inflicted by army forces, assault and operational-tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery, as well as heavy flamethrower systems," the Russian ministry of defense said on Telegram.

Fighting in Donetsk

RT cited videos circulating on Telegram that show several abandoned French AMX-10 light tanks and the German-made Leopard tanks. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces' total losses in south Donetsk direction were over 1,500 servicemen, 28 tanks, including eight German-made Leopard tanks and three French-manufactured AMX-10 wheeled tanks, as well as 109 other armored fighting vehicles," the the Russian military said, according to RT.

At the end of May, Russia unleashed a major two-wave overnight air attack on Kyiv that caused human casualties. Air defence systems downed at least 20 drones moving towards Kyiv, with falling debris killing a 41-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman in the city. The pre-dawn attacks came on the last Sunday of May when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago.