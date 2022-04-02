Russia Says It Will End Cooperation With the West on International Space Station

Russia has warned that it will end cooperation in the International Space Station (ISS) if Western sanctions are not lifted. Russian Space Agency Roscosmos also revealed that it would not work with its partners including NASA and European Space Agency at the ISS.

The decision was announced by the Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin. "I believe that the restoration of normal relations between partners in the International Space Station and other joint projects is possible only with the complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions," he tweeted.

Roscosmos to Give Timetable

The Russian space agency's chief has said that he will submit a timetable for the completion of current projects to the Kremlin.

'Specific proposals of Roscosmos on the timing of the completion of cooperation within the framework of the ISS with the space agencies of the United States, Canada, the European Union and Japan will be reported to the leadership of our country in the near future,' he added.

The International Space Station (ISS) is the largest single structure ever put into space by humans.

ISS, the largest ever structure put into space by humans, is usually occupied by a multi-national crew, mainly from Russia and the US.

Which Country Has Control Over ISS?

According to the European Space Agency, the space station is not owned by any single country as the facility is a 'co-operative program' between Europe, the United States, Russia, Canada and Japan, reported Daily Mail.

Rogozin also revealed that he wrote to all participating countries of ISS over sanctions by their governments against Russia. The Russian space agency's chief also shared their responses in which European Space Agency said that it shall pass on the issue to all member states to discuss.

However, Rogozin has publically said that "by the time, the ISS could have died its own death." Roscosmos' chief also maintained that the positions of all partners is clear and that sanctions will not be lifted.

"At the same time, fearing the destruction of cooperation on the ISS, where the role of Russia is of fundamental importance to ensure the viability and safety of the station, Western partners make it clear that in reality, sanctions in terms of work in the interests of the ISS will not work. I consider this state of affairs unacceptable," he said.

Previously, Russia withdrew its cooperation with a space telescope and on the ISS with Germany. The Russian space agency had also withdrawn from a Soyuz sharing agreement with a partner of ESA.

