Russia is expecting the production between 1.5 million and two million doses per month of the probable coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, gradually increasing the production to six million does a month, the RIA news agency cited the industry minister Denis Manturov saying on Sunday.

Large-scale testing of the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute, is due to start in Russia next week. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir in recent times infecting more than 23.2 million people globally.

Coronavirus Crisis

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei has claimed the lives of over 805,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Brazil and India as the virus continues to spread around the world like wildfire. Scientists are currently working to find a cure for the deadly disease.

(With agency inputs)