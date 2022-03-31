A claim is circulating on the internet that Russia has issued an arrest warrant against George Soros, an Amerian-Hungarian billionaire, over the Ukraine war. The claim was widely circulated on social media platforms in recent days. However, it is not the first time that this claim is being made. In 2018 it was claimed that Russia issued an arrest warrant against Soros for some other reasons.

But all these claims are a hoax and believed to be propaganda to target Soros in many controversies especially related to Russia. Hard-right groups believe that Soros, the philanthropist who left $32 billion for charity, is always at the center of all global conspiracies.

Soros Plans to Remove Govts?

The vilification of George Soros has spread far beyond the US, to Armenia, Australia, Honduras, the Philippines, Russia and many other countries. The accusations have been made against Soros that he plans to remove governments worldwide and flood countries with migrants.

The Holocaust survivor is also accused of interfering in Russia's internal affairs organizing protests against corruption in Romania and gun violence in the US, financing the current migrant caravan in Mexico, according to Buzz Feed News.

Soros Links to Russia-Georgia War

Russia and Soros controversies date back to the 2008 Russia-Georgia war. Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Soros for the rise of former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili. Notably, the five-days attack by the Russian-supported forces split some regions of Georgia.

Putin had also apparently threatened Saakashvili, who was fiercely critical of Putin, to hang his Georgian counterpart "by the balls".

Russia Acted Against Soros

Russia had acted against Soros in 2015 as it had banned Soros-funded Open Society Foundations and Open Society Institute Assistance Foundation, terming those as a threat to the country's security and the Russian Constitution.

Soros had earlier received a pipe bomb in the mail which was believed to be an act of some of his haters. He has been blamed for interfering in societies from Russia to the United States. The philanthropist is also believed to be against the non-democratic societies where the top leader has more power and can not be removed by the people easily such as China and Russia.