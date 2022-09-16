International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Russia Leaves Death Everywhere, Zelensky Says as Mass Burial Site is Found in Ukraine's Izyum

Passenger car hits Zelenskys motorcade; first aid given to driver of colliding car, president unharmed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes Russia leaves death everywhere after a mass burial site was found in the recaptured city of Izyum. He wants the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia leaves death everywhere. AP

Bucha, Mariupol, and now unfortunately Izyum, Zelensky said referencing other cities in Ukraine that have come under intense Russian attacks and killed thousands of Ukrainians. The President wants Russia to be held accountable for that.

Serhii Bolvinov, a top police officer for the Kharkiv region, revealed that the mass burial site found in Izyum contained around 440 graves. He said they were also aware of a number of other sites elsewhere in the Kharkiv region.

The mass burial site found in Izyum contained around 440 graves. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

An image, shared by Zelensky's chief-of-staff, showed a number of wooden crosses jutting up from mounds in the earth, surrounded by trees. Andriy Yermak said necessary procedures have already begun. He outlined that all bodies will be exhumed and sent for forensic examination. The chief-of-staff said Russia is a murderer country â€“ a state sponsor of terrorism.

Largest Burial Site with 440 Unmarked Graves

Bolvinov and his team are looking into all suspected Russian war crimes in the villages, towns and cities that have been recaptured by Ukrainian troops. In regards to the Izyum site, the chief investigator said its one of the biggest burials in one liberated city with 440 bodies buried in one place. Bolvinov believes some victims died because of artillery fire and mine explosion traumas, while some died because of airstrikes. Many bodies have not been identified, as such reasons of death will be established during the investigations.

Investigators looking at the mass grave in the recaptured city of Izyum. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in a social media post stated that the current largest burial sites has 440 unmarked graves. A larger grave, as per Associated Press news agency, bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelensky had travelled to Izyum on September 14. He took part in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the liberated city retaken by Ukrainian troops in a recent lightning counteroffensive in the eastern part of the country.

