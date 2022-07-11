Russia Introduces Citizenship Scheme To All Ukrainians; Putin Signs Decree For Fast-Tracked Citizenship To People Of Donbas, Lushank And Ukraine

Russia has introduced a citizenship scheme to all Ukrainians amid the war. President Vladimir Putin has signed a new decree under which all Ukrainians are entitled to appeal for admission to citizenship in the Russian Federation.

The decree states that citizens of Ukraine, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) or Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and people without citizenship permanently living in DPR, LPR or Ukraine are entitled to appeal for admission to citizenship of the Russian Federation.

They will be granted citizenship via a simplified procedure in accordance with the law 'On citizenship of the Russian Federation.

Russia had previously announced a citizenship program, which was only for the residents of Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donbas and Lushank.

The decree also clarified that the military service or law enforcement agencies of Donetsk and Lushankcannot be considered a reason for denying Russian citizenship.

Under Russian legislation, the simplified procedure makes it possible to apply for Russian citizenship without fulfilling a number of preconditions, such as living in Russia for five years, having a source of income and undergoing a Russian language examination, according to TASS.

More to follow