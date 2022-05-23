Russia Could Witness Regime Change in 18 Months; Ex-UK Spy Chief Says Putin Could be Sent to Sanatorium

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be sent to a sanatorium as he is taking arbitrary decisions, which disappoint top military and spy figures, revealed a former spy agency chief. Sir Richard Dearlove, former MI-6 head, claimed that Putin could be placed in an establishment for the medical treatment of chronic illness by next year.

The spy chief pointed out that top officials in Russia, who are unhappy with Putin, have made a plan to remove him from power.

Putin Could Leave Office by 2023

Reports have suggested that Putin has a number of diseases as he suffered from cancer and also has Parkinson's disease. He is believed to be undergoing chemotherapy and steroid treatment.

Speaking on the One Decision podcast, he stated that he strongly believes that Putin will have to leave the office for medical treatment. The former spy chief also revealed that the President will leave the office by 2023.

"I'm not saying he won't emerge from the sanatorium, but he won't emerge as the leader of Russia any longer. That's a way to sort of move things on without a coup," said Dearlove, according to The Mirror.

He also lamented that expert opinion is turning anti-Putin in Russia but the public opinion is not shifting it's yet in the favour of Putin.

Russia Could Witness Regime Change in 18 Months

The expert went on to claim that in nearly 18 months something dramatic could happen in Russia which might result in a regime change. But he believes that Putin will not be removed from power in a coup or immediate incident.

The Russian economy is in massive danger as Western companies have shut down their businesses in Russia and sanctions are halting its exports, especially energy exports.

In the past five years, there have been claims about Putin's deteriorating health as he disappeared a number of times for medical visits.