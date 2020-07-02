The Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin mentioned on Thursday that the government is going to consider increasing the budget spending by 1.8 trillion roubles for fighting the coronavirus or COVID-19 and support the economy.

Some economists have said Russia's regulations surrounding budget spending have hindered its ability to adequately fund anti-crisis measures.

COVID-19 in Russia

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.7 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 516,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Scientists around the world are trying to find a cure for the virus as the major nations are slowly reopening their economy. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)