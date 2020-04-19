The European nation Russia on Sunday confirmed a record rise of 6,060 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases compared in the last 24 hours and brought the country's total to 42,853, the Russian coronavirus response centre stated.

Coronavirus crisis in Russia

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times as more than 160,000 people have died. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to more than 1270 countries in the world and is currently spreading like wildfire around the world.

(With agency inputs)