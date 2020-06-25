Russia confirmed 7,113 cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus to 6,13,994, as the nation grapples to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials said 92 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,605. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 9.4 million people globally.

Russia's Fight With COVID-19

The virus has claimed the lives of over 484,000 people globally in more than 170 countries. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists are currently working to find a cure for the virus as the nations had imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

(With agency inputs)