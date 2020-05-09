The authorities of Russia stated on Saturday that the country has confirmed 10,817 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 198,676.

Russia's struggle with Coronavirus

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said that 104 people had died overnight, bringing the national death toll to 1,827. Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth-highest in the world.

The deadly virus outbreak has created havoc around the world and hs spread to over 170 countries. The virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic and affected the US the most followed by Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)