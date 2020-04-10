Russia confirmed 1,786 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is its largest raise till and that took the national tally of confirmed infections to 11,917, as per the latest reports.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 18 to 94, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said in a statement.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 90,000 people and infecting over one million globally. The virus which probably originated from the city of Wuhan of Hubei province in China has spread to over 170 countries.

The virus is spreading currently like wildfire and the WHO has described it as a pandemic. The current epicentre of the virus is probably the US and Italy has recorded the most number of deaths due to the virus outbreak.

(With agency inputs)