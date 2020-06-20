Russia confirmed 7,889 new cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 taking the total of the nationwide case tally to 576,952 since the crisis started as the European country grapples to fight the deadly virus outbreak.

The national coronavirus response center said 161 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,002. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 8.6 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 460,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Russia Grapples With COVID-19

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the virus outbreak as nations had earlier imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. The major countries are slowly relaxing the restrictions to restart their economy.

(With agency inputs)