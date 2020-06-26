Russia confirmed 6,800 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Friday in the European country due to the deadly virus outbreak taking the total number of cases to 620,794. This is the first daily rise below 7,000 since late April.

The country's coronavirus response center said 176 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,781. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 9.6 million people globally.

COVID-19 in Russia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of over 489,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries. The virus is currently spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected country in the world due to the outbreak followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists around the world are currently working to get a cure for the virus as most of the nations had previously imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

