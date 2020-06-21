Russia confirmed 7,728 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 taking the tally of the deadly novel virus infections in the European nation to 584,680 since the time the crisis started in the world.

The national coronavirus response center said that 109 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,111. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 8.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 464,000 people worldwide.

Russia Fighting COVID-`19

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are currently trying to find a cure for the virus as the nations had previously imposed complete lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. The major countries are slowly starting to relax the restrictions to restart their economic activities.

