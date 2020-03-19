Russia confirmed its first coronavirus or COVID-19 fatality on Thursday as an elderly woman died of the deadly novel virus at a hospital on Thursday.

The coronavirus monitoring centre of the country confirmed the death of 79-year-old lady who had tested positive of the virus on Friday, as reported by BBC.

The woman, who died of pneumonia in intensive care, had other severe health conditions, including type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease. "The patient's close contacts have been identified and put under medical observation. None of them has severe symptoms of the disease," the centre said.

Russia has identified 147 cases of coronavirus so far, with the majority in Moscow, as per national media. President Vladimir Putin has asserted that the situation is "under control".

The coronavirus outbreak has caused major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 8,000 people whereas infecting over 200,000 people in the world. The virus which originated form the city of Wuhan has now become a major threat in Europe as the continent has been announced by the WHO as the new epicentre of the disease.

(With agency inputs)