Russia confirmed 9,434 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections in the country to 335,882. The coronavirus crisis response center of the nation reported 139 new deaths after a record of the 150 deaths the previous day, taking the total to 3,388.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 330,000 people worldwide while infecting over 5.2 million people globally. The virus outbreak has affected the US the most followed by Russia and Brazil.

Russia's Fight Against COVID-19

The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries worldwide and is currently spreading like wildfire. The scientists are grappling to find a vaccine for the deadly novel virus.

