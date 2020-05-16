Russia confirmed 9,200 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday which is down from the previous day as 10,598 cases were reported on Friday. The European nation is the second-worst affected country due to the novel virus outbreak.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 272,043. It added that 119 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll from the virus to 2,537.

Russia witnessed a decline in Coronavirus cases

The deadly virus outbreak has created a majors stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 300,000 people globally and infecting over 4.5 million worldwide. The outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries worldwide.

The US is the worst affected nation due to the virus outbreak followed by Russia and the UK. Scientists around the world are working on finding a vaccine to fight the virus as the nations continue to grapple to contain the spread of the novel virus.

