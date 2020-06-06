Russia confirmed 8,855 new novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases of the deadly virus 458,689. The officials mentioned that 197 people had died in the last 24 hours taking the total number of the nationwide death toll to 5,725.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 395,000 people worldwide and also infected over 6.7 million people globally in over 170 countries.

Coronavirus in Russia

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country due to the virus outbreak followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the deadly virus as the nations had imposed lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus. The countries are slowly easing the restrictions to restart the economy.

(With agency inputs)