Russia confirmed 8,835 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and 119 more deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday taking the total number of countrywide infections to 528,964 and pushing the death toll due to the deadly novel virus to 6,948, as reported by the health authorities.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 430,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Coronavirus in Russia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are trying to find a cure for the deadly novel virus as the countries had earlier imposed strict lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. The major nations are currently slowly relaxing the restrictions to restart their economic activities.

(With agency inputs)